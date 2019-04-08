Throughout Wisconsin, the Department of Natural Resources is hoping to reach more forest landowners to talk about sustainable management.
The DNR hopes to reach 20,000 landowners in the next five years to try and develop a conservation plan for an additional 1 million acres of forest in the state.
According to Diane Gunderson, private forestry outreach specialist for the DNR, they aren’t trying to get landowners to sign up for any particular program or path, but rather start the discussion and see how they can improve forest management.
Free walkthroughs are available through local foresters, who can talk to landowners about the types of trees, soil and other vegetation present and where they can go from there.
“It’s the best to have a forester come out and look at the property with the landowner,” Gunderson said.
According to the Wisconsin Natural Resources magazine, almost half of Wisconsin’s 34.7 million acres is forestland, and 57 percent of the forest is owned privately.
Another 32 percent is owned by federal, state, county or tribal governments and 11 percent is owned by private companies.
Gunderson said that talking with landowners can open up a number of different avenues though.
The DNR defines sustainable forestry as "a proactive form of management that provides for the multiple uses of the forest by balancing a diversity of both present and future needs."
According to their guidelines, it is a process of informed decision-making that takes into account resource needs, landowner objectives, site capabilities, existing regulations, economics and the best information available at any given time.
Depending on the landowner’s goals, whether those are aesthetic, economical or others, Gunderson said the end goal was “to get them to practice sustainable forestry on their land.”
The decision to try for 20,000 landowners was the result of discussions by the Wisconsin Private Forestry Committee, which includes representatives of the DNR, the Wisconsin Woodland Owners Association, Great Lakes Timber Professionals Association and other conservation and timber industry organizations.
Ryan Peaslee, integrated forester for Eau Claire County, said the increased push could also help landowners get an unbiased opinion on forests, sustainability, and potential uses and goals.
He noted that unlike other industry representatives who could be brought in to evaluate forest land, the DNR has no financial incentive and can help landowners develop best practices.
“I think that’s our role,” Peaslee said.
Landowners can use the DNR’s forestry assistance locator on their website to find local contacts to talk about sustainable forestry or government programs, including incentive programs like the Managed Forest Law or grant possibilities for enhancing or protecting forest land.
