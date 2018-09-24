The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will collect deer heads to test for chronic wasting disease during 2018 hunting seasons, DNR officials said Monday.
In 2018, archery, crossbow and gun hunters who take an adult deer in Chippewa, Eau Claire, Dunn, Buffalo, Pepin or Trempealeau counties are “strongly encouraged” to submit a sample from the deer for CWD testing, according to the DNR.
CWD sampling stations in Chippewa County are in Bloomer, Stanley and Chippewa Falls.
Archery and crossbow seasons begin Sept. 15, the youth deer hunt is Oct. 6-7 and the gun-deer season is Nov. 17-25.
Hunters should bring the head with three to five inches of the neck attached, the tag number for the deer and the location the deer was taken, according to the DNR.
The process is free. Results will be provided in two to three weeks.
In Chippewa County, head samples can be dropped off at:
- Bob’s Processing, 2430 S. Main St., Bloomer (715-568-2887)
- Inges Meats, 500 Sawmill Road, Stanley (715-644-2721)
- Lotts-A-Meats, 2310 Main St., Bloomer (715-568-222)
Hunters can also drop off their deer heads, with a three- to five-inch portion of neck, at a self-serve kiosk at any time of the day, according to the DNR. Hunters should follow the posted directions at the kiosk:
- Eau Claire DNR Service Center, 1300 West Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire (715-839-3771 or 715-839-3838) (DNR 24-hour self-service kiosk)
- Lake Wissota State Park, 18113 County Hwy. O, Chippewa Falls (715-382-4574)
- Chippewa Moraine State Park, 13394 County Hwy. M, New Auburn (715-382-4574)
- Cornell Ranger Station, 117 S Riverside Dr., Cornell (715-239-6355)
- Jacobson’s Ace Hardware, 17168 County Hwy. J, Chippewa Falls (715-861-2055)
For CWD sampling stations across the state, visit dnr.wi.gov and in the search box, enter the phrase “CWD Sampling.”
