The state Department of Natural Resources will issue 25 hunting permits for sharp-tailed grouse this fall in western Wisconsin.
The season runs Oct. 20 to Nov. 11, according to the DNR.
Hunters can only use the permits in Game Management Unit Eight in northwestern Wisconsin, which covers southern Douglas and a small northern section of Burnett counties.
Interested hunters must apply between Aug. 1 through Aug. 31; the application costs $3.
To apply, visit any licensing agent or apply online at GoWild.wi.gov.
Licensing agents in Chippewa County include the county clerk’s office, 711 N. Bridge St., Chippewa Falls; Jacobson’s Hardware, 111 W. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls; Farm and Fleet and Walmart, Lake Hallie, and more locations in Bloomer, Cadott, Cornell, Stanley, Holcombe and New Auburn.
Applicants who do not win a permit will receive a “preference point,” which will increase their odds of drawing a permit in future seasons.
“We have a very dedicated group of sharp-tailed grouse hunters in Wisconsin,” said DNR upland wildlife ecologist Mark Witecha.
The “limited” season will give people a chance to hunt without hurting the species’ longevity, Witecha said in the press release.
Sharp-tailed grouse make their home in “large blocks of barrens habitat” in northwestern Wisconsin, and are known for their showy mating displays.
The state is trying to expand the grouse’s habitat using a management plan.
“Biologists will continue to assess the status of our sharp-tailed grouse population on an annual basis,” Witecha said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.