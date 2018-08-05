For Jeff Kostner, there’s no better running partner than his 10-year-old golden retriever, Lucy.
“We run so much together,” Kostner said. “I’d rather run with her.”
Kostner and Lucy hit the road together again Saturday morning in the Bloomer Police Department’s first K9 walk and 5K fun run. The event, part of the Bloomer Community Fair this past weekend, was hosted by the department in an effort to maintain its K9 funding.
The department also held its second annual dunk-a-cop dunk tank at the fair, and Associated Bank hosted a “dog wash” to help raise funds.
All proceeds from the event benefit the needs of its most popular officer, K9 Rocky.
Rocky has been with the department and his handler, officer Brandon Poppe, since late October 2017, and while his nose has been a useful addition for Bloomer and surrounding communities, Poppe and the department’s administrative assistant, Brittany Beyer, said he’s also been a great social tool to the department.
“He’s really bridged that gap between the community and the police department,” Beyer said.
The event boasted more about 100 people and about 50-60 dogs in attendance, Beyer said, despite announcing the event just more than a month ago.
Two dogs, Lucy and Jovi, joined their owners on the 5k, while others walked two miles of the route.
Runners had the opportunity to win prizes for first, second and third place, and raffles were also drawn.
Organizers suspected they raised between $1,500 to $2,000 from that event alone, they said Saturday morning.
“It’s awesome; it really is,” Poppe said. “I’m at a loss for words… (the) turnout was great.”
The department is hoping to keep the event going next year, Poppe said.
Kostner, a former Justice Department employee of 32 years, came out to the run with Lucy to support a fellow law enforcement agency.
Lucy ended up coming in second for the running dogs, following close behind Jovi and owner Theresa Hanson.
Hanson, too, likes to go for runs with her dog, and knowing that Jovi needs the exercise motivates her to go for a run. The duo would have probably gone for a run on Saturday, Hanson said, and decided to make the run even more worthwhile, running for Bloomer's top dog.
