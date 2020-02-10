A popular pet resource franchise made its way to the Chippewa Valley thanks to a pet lover looking for a new path.
Annette and Eric Caporusso opened a Dogtopia franchise in Eau Claire in late 2019, a leading nationwide dog day care, boarding and spa facility. The location offers education, exercise and socialization services in addition to day-care services for the four-legged friends who walk through their doors.
Co-owner of the Dogtopia franchise location, Annette Caporusso said the new location is an opportunity to connect with pets and their owners throughout the Chippewa Valley and form new bonds and friendships in the process.
“I’m excited to bring Dogtopia to the neighborhood and care for dogs in the area, along with building connections with pet parents,” Caporusso said. “Instead of being left alone at home or in an isolated kennel environment, Dogtopia provides an opportunity for our furry children to meet new friends, get exercise, enjoy playtime and have quality human interaction while at day care. Taking care of others has always been a passion of mine, and I can’t wait to create exciting days for pups while giving pet parents peace of mind while they’re away.”
The decision to open Dogtopia was one wrought with struggle for the Caporusso family.
Annette had served as a foot and ankle surgeon for multiple decades but health issues caused her to retire early in 2019, leaving her without a profession. Around the same time the couple’s family dog passed away, leaving another hole in their life together. Longtime pet lovers, Annette said one day her husband came to her with the Dogtopia brand and it was love at first sight.
“The way I was feeling, and with losing our dog at the same time, this franchise spoke to us,” Caporusso said. “When I envisioned opening the franchise it gave me the sense of purpose I had lost due to my health issues. It feels like the perfect fit.”
Community pups will enjoy an open layout at the location where each playroom offers fun for dogs of similar size and temperament. Each playroom also has compressed rubber flooring to ease joints, prevent slipping and promote safer play, as well as a powerful HVAC system, with in-duct UV lighting, that not only funnels air out of the building to ensure clean, fresh air, but also eliminates bad bacteria. Every area is cleaned routinely and solely with dog-safe products. Dogtopia’s fees are all-inclusive – meals are prepared according to each pet parent’s direction.
Caporusso said another reason the couple decided to go with the Dogtopia franchise is their commitment to charity and other caring efforts.
In addition to providing quality care in a healthy, safe and fun environment for local animals, Dogtopia launched the Dogtopia Foundation with the purpose to enable dogs to positively change our world. The Foundation funds programs focused around three worthy causes: Services Dogs for Veterans, Youth Literacy Programs and Employment Initiatives for Adults with Autism. One hundred percent of funds raised are donated directly to supported organizations.
Going forward, Caporusso said the day care’s commitment to helping dog owning families thrive is ever-present and they will continue to work tirelessly to make Dogtopia the best it can be.
“We understand the dogs in our care are more than just pets – they’re members of the family,” Caporusso said. “Our employees are meticulously trained to take every measure possible to guarantee their comfort, safety and meet all of their needs.”
Dogtopia of Eau Claire is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
