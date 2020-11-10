Donations needed for Chippewa County 100 Nights of Shelter

The L.E. Phillips Career Development Center Outreach Office provides homeless services to those in need or those experiencing crisis.

With the cold weather quickly approaching, emergency shelter for individuals experiencing homelessness is a great need as there is no homeless shelter in Chippewa County.

The Outreach Office is reaching out to the community to raise money for motel vouchers to help those in need. It is $60 for one bed or $80 for one room for a family, and all proceeds will benefit individuals experiencing homelessness. The goal is to raise money for 100 motel rooms for emergency shelter.

Donations are accepted online at flipcause.com or checks are made payable to the L.E. Phillips Career Development Center, 1515 Ball St., Eau Claire, WI 54703. This fundraiser is going from Dec. 1 to Feb. 28. The Outreach Office provides services for, on average, eight individuals/households every day the office is open.

From Sep. 1, 2019-Sep. 1, 2020, the office provided services to almost 400 households with over 2,000 services offered. Services like emergency shelter, rent assistance and help with transportation are crucial. In a community like Chippewa Falls, where the population is about 14,000, these numbers are quite impactful.

