CORNELL — Dorothy A. Sorenson, 91, of Cornell was called to her eternal rest Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at the Dove Rutledge Home in Chippewa Falls.
Dorothy was born Jan. 21, 1928, to Albert and Anna (Lossau) Blake in Chippewa Falls. She was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls.
Dorothy attended and graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 1945. Dorothy was united in marriage to Harold Sorenson Jan. 29, 1949, in Minneapolis, Minn. Dorothy worked at Mason Shoe for four years, then she worked at REA for three years and in 1957, she started her career with Northwestern Bank and worked there for 35 years, retiring in 1992.
Dorothy was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cornell. She was a collector of cardinal figurines, ball point pens and enjoyed knitting, crocheting, traveling and camping with her husband and she enjoyed keeping a daily journal.
Dorothy is survived by a sister, JoAnne Pagel of Eau Claire; a brother, Kenneth (Rosa) Blake of Chippewa Falls; and also survived by many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold in 1988; a brother, Donald (Ruth) Blake; a half-brother, Walter Gram; three half-sisters, Olga Fischer, Leona Mondloh and Helen Page; and a brother-in-law, Bill Pagel.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cornell, with the Rev. Chris Christenson officiating. Interment will be in the Cornell Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service Saturday at the church.
Borton-Leiser Funeral Home Cornell. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. John’s Lutheran Church, 700 Thomas St., Cornell, Wis., 54732 or a charity of donor’s choice.
The family would like to thank the staff and volunteers at the Dove Rutledge Home and to St. Joseph’s Hospice, for their excellent care and compassion, especially Stacey and John. And also thank you to Pastor Christenson and the members at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cornell.
