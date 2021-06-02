Dove Healthcare Community Foundation awards scholarships

The Dove Healthcare Community Foundation recently awarded eight scholarships to graduates in Barron, Bloomer, Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire, Osseo-Fairchild, and Rice Lake.

Alina McIntyre of Chippewa Falls received a 2021 scholarship.

Applicants included with their completed application an essay about why they chose a career in healthcare, educational and career goals, influential persons or events, opportunities they had to work or observe their chosen career field, as well as how the scholarship would affect their future education.

The foundation was established in 2019 to recognize and encourage high school seniors pursuing a career in a healthcare related field at an accredited technical college or four-year university,

“Our scholarship selection committee had the wonderful honor of reviewing applications from many talented and driven students. The workforce needs in healthcare are great and the opportunities are endless, so it was exciting to have a glimpse into the aspiring, young minds ready to take on the challenge. Our foundation is so happy to play a small role in supporting their bright futures,” said foundation chair Joe Muench.