You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Downtown Chippewa Falls electric boxes decorated with historic photos
0 comments
top story

Downtown Chippewa Falls electric boxes decorated with historic photos

{{featured_button_text}}
Electric box

The electric box just off of Bridge St. near Korger's Furniture and Decorating in downtown Chippewa Falls is just one of nine units which is planned to be adorned with historic photographs of the area.

 Parker Reed

An overlooked appliance in downtown Chippewa Falls is getting a historical makeover.

Electric boxes throughout downtown Chippewa Falls are receiving aesthetic makeovers during the next few months. They are being wrapped in historic photographs from Chippewa Falls’ history using a process similar to that of a car wrap.

“We thought it would be a great way to get people back downtown even more, especially after the quarantine,” Teri Ouimette, Chippewa Falls Main Street executive director, said. “It’ll help get people walking around downtown, shopping and supporting our local businesses.”

The only electric box to receive the historic treatment so far is just off of Bridge Street near Korger’s Furniture and Decorating, but five others are currently being worked on. In total, there are nine electric boxes downtown that will be decorated, all of which control the stop and go lights throughout the area. The project is a collaboration between Chippewa Falls Main Street and a number of local sponsors, the latter of which decide which photographs will be used for the electric box they sponsor.

The electric box decorating is just one in a series of projects to spruce up downtown Chippewa Falls. Other campaigns in this project include putting up and maintaining flowers up and down streets, decorating and placing bicycles in clever locations and will continue this summer with the repainting of benches throughout the city.

Ouimette said the process of decorating the electric boxes downtown is just a small way in which she and the parties involved can bring more Chippewa Falls pride to the area and promote people coming back out and supporting it.

“This is just a simple and straightforward way for us to beautify downtown and show a little history along the way,” Ouimette said.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Carley Jonell Nauman
Obituaries

Carley Jonell Nauman

EAU CLAIRE — Carley Jonell Nauman, 30, of Eau Claire passed away unexpectedly Sunday, May 31, 2020, in Eau Claire.

Diane Bennett
Obituaries

Diane Bennett

BINGHAM LAKE, Minn. — Diane Marie (Downs) Bennett, 59, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, at her home in rural Bingham Lake.

Jade Riley Lansing
Obituaries

Jade Riley Lansing

COLFAX — Jade Riley Lansing, 20, of Colfax passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where she was brought following …

+2
Cecilia Dachel
Obituaries

Cecilia Dachel

Cecilia A. Dachel, 89, of Chippewa Falls died Thursday, June 4, 2020, in Chippewa Falls after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Jean 'Jeanie' K. Anderson
Obituaries

Jean 'Jeanie' K. Anderson

TOWN OF LAFAYETTE — Jean “Jeanie” K. Anderson, 66, of the Town of Lafayette died Friday, June 5, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire.

+3
Clifton Farnham, Jr.
Obituaries

Clifton Farnham, Jr.

Clifton “Clif” E. Farnham, Jr., 95, of Chippewa Falls passed away peacefully at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire Thursday, June 4, 2020.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News