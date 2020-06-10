Downtown Chippewa Falls electric boxes decorated with historic photos

An overlooked appliance in downtown Chippewa Falls is getting a historical makeover.
Electric boxes throughout downtown Chippewa Falls are receiving aesthetic makeovers during the next few months. They are being wrapped in historic photographs from Chippewa Falls’ history using a process similar to that of a car wrap.
“We thought it would be a great way to get people back downtown even more, especially after the quarantine,” Teri Ouimette, Chippewa Falls Main Street executive director, said. “It’ll help get people walking around downtown, shopping and supporting our local businesses.”
The only electric box to receive the historic treatment so far is just off of Bridge Street near Korger’s Furniture and Decorating, but five others are currently being worked on. In total, there are nine electric boxes downtown that will be decorated, all of which control the stop and go lights throughout the area. The project is a collaboration between Chippewa Falls Main Street and a number of local sponsors, the latter of which decide which photographs will be used for the electric box they sponsor.
The electric box decorating is just one in a series of projects to spruce up downtown Chippewa Falls. Other campaigns in this project include putting up and maintaining flowers up and down streets, decorating and placing bicycles in clever locations and will continue this summer with the repainting of benches throughout the city.
Ouimette said the process of decorating the electric boxes downtown is just a small way in which she and the parties involved can bring more Chippewa Falls pride to the area and promote people coming back out and supporting it.
“This is just a simple and straightforward way for us to beautify downtown and show a little history along the way,” Ouimette said.
