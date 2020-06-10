Downtown Chippewa Falls electric boxes decorated with historic photos

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

An overlooked appliance in downtown Chippewa Falls is getting a historical makeover.

Electric boxes throughout downtown Chippewa Falls are receiving aesthetic makeovers during the next few months. They are being wrapped in historic photographs from Chippewa Falls’ history using a process similar to that of a car wrap.

“We thought it would be a great way to get people back downtown even more, especially after the quarantine,” Teri Ouimette, Chippewa Falls Main Street executive director, said. “It’ll help get people walking around downtown, shopping and supporting our local businesses.”

The only electric box to receive the historic treatment so far is just off of Bridge Street near Korger’s Furniture and Decorating, but five others are currently being worked on. In total, there are nine electric boxes downtown that will be decorated, all of which control the stop and go lights throughout the area. The project is a collaboration between Chippewa Falls Main Street and a number of local sponsors, the latter of which decide which photographs will be used for the electric box they sponsor.