Downtown Eau Claire Micon Cinemas to reopen after 14-month absence

A cinematic budget option is returning to the Chippewa Valley after a long absence.

Micon Cinemas, a local chain of movie theaters in Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls, is reopening their downtown Eau Claire budget location this weekend after over a year of shutting their doors for multiple reasons.

The S. Barstow Street cinema will reopen on Friday with showings of the recent R-rated superhero flick “The Suicide Squad.” Tickets at the location are $5 ($4 on Tuesdays) and the theater is scheduled to operate from Friday-Sunday and Tuesdays until further notice.

“We’ve been waiting for a selection of relatively new movies to become available to us,” Micon Cinemas co-owner Connie Olson said. “Most of the time when you’re a budget house, you’re able to run the movies at least a couple of weeks before they go streaming or onto DVD, but Hollywood hasn’t been doing that lately. We still hope there is a crowd out there who are willing to come see it at the budget theater and see it on the big screen.”

