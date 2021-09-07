Downtown Eau Claire Micon Cinemas to reopen after 14-month absence

A cinematic budget option is returning to the Chippewa Valley after a long absence.
Micon Cinemas, a local chain of movie theaters in Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls, is reopening their downtown Eau Claire budget location this weekend after over a year of shutting their doors for multiple reasons.
The S. Barstow Street cinema will reopen on Friday with showings of the recent R-rated superhero flick “The Suicide Squad.” Tickets at the location are $5 ($4 on Tuesdays) and the theater is scheduled to operate from Friday-Sunday and Tuesdays until further notice.
“We’ve been waiting for a selection of relatively new movies to become available to us,” Micon Cinemas co-owner Connie Olson said. “Most of the time when you’re a budget house, you’re able to run the movies at least a couple of weeks before they go streaming or onto DVD, but Hollywood hasn’t been doing that lately. We still hope there is a crowd out there who are willing to come see it at the budget theater and see it on the big screen.”
The road to reopening has been a difficult one for co-owners Mike and Connie Olson. Back on New Year’s Eve 2019 the theater closed for two months due to the location’s boiler heating system giving out, and then it was forced to close again in March 2020 due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The downtown Eau Claire budget location then reopened in June 2020, but was forced to close down due to the lack of new movies available until the decision was made to reopen the theater in September after a 14-month dark period.
The latest setback cinema came in August when opening was delayed again due to the basement being flooded, but reopening the location was always the goal for the longtime businesses owners. The Olsons met originally at a similar budget style movie theater, so keeping their family owned location remained not just a business goal, but also a personal one.
“Reopening was always our intention, but there was discussion about letting it go,” Olson said. “We feel strongly that the downtown cinema is the heart of the city in a lot of locations. It’s something people enjoy and we’d hate to take that experience away from people. We’d rebuilt it up from a location people really weren’t coming, so we’re hoping to get that again and not let it disappear.”
With both the main Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls Micon Cinemas seeing a slow return of viewers during the coronavirus pandemic, Olson said as long as movies continue to roll out from movie studios, and people are willing to come see them, the Micon Cinemas locations will remain in the Chippewa Valley for years to come.
“The people are starting to come back as long as Hollywood gives us movies for them to come see,” Olson said. “Hollywood is still a question mark for us and we’re still not sure how everything is going to shakeout with the movie studios, streaming and other factors.”