Prevea Health recently announced the addition of Dr. James Herron, an internal medicine physician at the Prevea Chippewa Falls Health Center, 2509 County Hwy I in Chippewa Falls.
Herron specializes in routine care for adults, as well as preventive medicine and medication management. He is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine. Appointments with Herron can be made by calling 715-723-9138.
“I take the time to get to know my patients and teach them not only about the medications they take and the disease they have, but also how to live better,” Herron said. “It is my goal to help patients improve their health and wellness so they can enjoy time with family and loved ones.”
Herron is one of three internal medicine providers at Prevea Health in the Chippewa Valley region. Dr. Victoria Vande Zande also sees patients at the Prevea Chippewa Falls Health Center, as well as at the Prevea Hamilton Health Center in Eau Claire and the Prevea Cornell Health Center in Cornell. Bridgette Bernier, APNP, FNP-C, sees patients at the Prevea Chippewa Falls Health Center and the Prevea Hamilton Health Center as well.
