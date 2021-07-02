Dr. Sunem Beaton-Garcia takes over as President of CVTC

Thursday, July 1 marked a day of transition at Chippewa Valley Technical College, as Dr. Sunem Beaton-Garcia officially took the reins as the 11th president while Bruce Barker eased into retirement after 22 years at CVTC, the last 12 as president.
Of course, the transition involves more than one single day. The CVTC District Board named Beaton-Garcia as Barker’s successor on May 6 and succession plans for the change in leadership began immediately.
“I’ve been to CVTC about four times since the announcement, but thanks to technology, I feel like I have been here quite a bit,” Beaton-Garcia said on her first official day as president, sitting in the President’s Conference Room with Barker. “It’s been a whirlwind over the past two months. I was fortunate to be able to attend the District Board meeting in May virtually and the June meeting in person at the Neillsville Campus.”
“Those board meetings have been important, as that’s when we finalized and passed the budget,” Barker said.
Beaton-Garcia and Barker said they talked often over the past two months, mostly with virtual meetings.
“Bruce has been very generous with his time,” Beaton-Garcia said. “It’s felt like ‘mornings with Bruce.’ I grab my favorite morning beverage and we talked on Friday mornings. I always looked forward to it. They were very informal. It was like talking to a friend. He’s very proud of the College and what has been accomplished over the years.”
Some serious business was discussed, often on the history and background of CVTC.
“Our district is so diverse from an economic and geographic standpoint,” Barker said. “It includes suburbs of the Twin Cities on the west and ‘America’s Dairyland’ of rural Wisconsin. We talked a lot about that landscape of the district and the importance of our service to these varying needs.”
Beaton-Garcia noted she enjoyed reading the book on CVTC’s history published in conjunction with the 2012 centennial celebration.
“It’s important to me that I understand where we come from as a College and where we are headed,” Beaton-Garcia said.
“We also talked a lot about the context of the Wisconsin Technical College System and the other colleges and how we work together on priorities,” Barker said. Beaton-Garcia added that she would be visiting the other WTCS campuses over the coming months.
The official day of transition started quietly, with Barker turning in his keys. “I handed in everything and now have a retiree parking pass,” Barker said. He added that his last day would be short, with a couple of brief meetings and some photos.
“The first thing Bruce said to me this morning was if I needed anything to call,” Beaton-Garcia said.
Beaton-Garcia’s day included what other new CVTC employees start with – a new employee orientation session. She is looking forward to what the future holds.
“I have enjoyed meeting the board members, administration and other staff and very much look forward to meeting the students,” she said. “The students are the reason we are here. I want to hear their stories. Their dreams are our mission.”
Beaton-Garcia came to CVTC after serving as north campus president and vice provost for academic services and interim south campus president and vice provost for academic resources at Broward College in Fort Lauderdale, FL. She has more than 12 years of instructional and administrative experience in higher education. Her career includes notable accomplishments for a culture of collaboration and teaching excellence, transformational academic programs and innovation in student support, community engagement, and resource generation and stewardship.
Beaton-Garcia is the first woman and first Latina to lead the College.
Barker joined CVTC in 1999 as director of human resources and became vice president of operations the following year. In 2008, he was selected as the 10th president. Barker has been at the center of efforts to meet the region’s workforce needs, a vital part of the mission of CVTC. Barker counts CVTC’s increased impact on the community as his greatest accomplishment.