Dr. Sunem Beaton-Garcia takes over as President of CVTC

Thursday, July 1 marked a day of transition at Chippewa Valley Technical College, as Dr. Sunem Beaton-Garcia officially took the reins as the 11th president while Bruce Barker eased into retirement after 22 years at CVTC, the last 12 as president.

Of course, the transition involves more than one single day. The CVTC District Board named Beaton-Garcia as Barker’s successor on May 6 and succession plans for the change in leadership began immediately.

“I’ve been to CVTC about four times since the announcement, but thanks to technology, I feel like I have been here quite a bit,” Beaton-Garcia said on her first official day as president, sitting in the President’s Conference Room with Barker. “It’s been a whirlwind over the past two months. I was fortunate to be able to attend the District Board meeting in May virtually and the June meeting in person at the Neillsville Campus.”

“Those board meetings have been important, as that’s when we finalized and passed the budget,” Barker said.

Beaton-Garcia and Barker said they talked often over the past two months, mostly with virtual meetings.