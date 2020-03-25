Drive-thru testing opens in Chippewa Falls

“We have followed up with all the contacts that person had,” she said.

While Weideman said she won’t release details on the number of ventilators in the county, she added “we do not have a local shortage.” Statewide, there are an estimated 620 ventilators and 2,600 intensive care unit beds, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

Weideman said she has noticed the significant drop in vehicles on the road, a good indication that people are staying at home.

“It’s really important for people of all ages to take this seriously,” she said.

Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matt Kelm said his officers will be placing signs up around playground equipment in town as a reminder it is closed.

“Our officers are not randomly pulling drivers over to see where they are going,” Kelm said. “We are not requiring extra documentation saying why they are traveling.”

Kelm is far more concerned about people congregating in large groups; he said his officers will investigate those cases.

Anyone who feels sick and is concerned they have the virus should let EMS and police know so they can prepare and put on protective equipment, he added.