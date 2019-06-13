A Chippewa Falls man was charged in Dunn County Court with possessing amphetamine and designer drugs after being arrested with methamphetamine and pills in a Menomonie hotel room.
Christopher W. Ursery, 36, was charged with possession with intent-amphetamine-repeater, possession with intent-designer drugs-repeater and a misdemeanor, possessing drug paraphernalia.
West Central Drug Task Force investigators monitored a Menomonie hotel room on June 6 where Ursery was suspected to be staying.
Another man told law enforcement he believed Ursery had at least two ounces of methamphetamine inside the hotel room, according to a criminal complaint.
Investigators saw Ursery kneeling on the floor inside the hotel room holding a glass meth pipe. Ursery told law enforcement that “everything in the room” was his, and that there were three ounces in his bag.
While executing a search warrant, officers found about 126 grams of suspected methamphetamine, several scales, 16 pills and a large amount of cash in Ursery’s wallet, according to the complaint.
Ursery said he was selling drugs to pay for hotel rooms, and that he had bought the methamphetamine in Eau Claire, according to the complaint.
Ursery’s preliminary hearing is slated for Friday.
