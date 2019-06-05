Enrollment growth projected for the second year in a row at McDonell Area Catholic Schools has moved the kindergarten class of 2032 into a third section.
“This is very exciting for all of us,” President Jeffrey Heinzen said. “Our marketing efforts continue to help promote our slogan ‘Witness the Difference’.”
With the addition of a third section MACS continues to provide kindergarten students a class size of 18 or less. This also brings the opportunity to offer a few additional openings yet to enroll for 2019-20.
Families who want to enroll their children are asked to contact MACS.
St. Charles Borromeo Primary School Principal Mrs. Bahnub will be working with the newly announced Principal Mr. Eric Wedemeyer during the transition. The search for a new kindergarten teacher will start immediately.
