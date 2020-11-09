Dunn County team calls for "immediate urgent action" to stem spread of virus

An explosion in COVID-19 cases in Dunn County, which is straining the ability of governments and health-care providers to respond, has resulted in the Dunn County Community Recovery Team issuing an unprecedented “urgent call for immediate action” to stem the spread of the virus.
“The Recovery Team determined at its meeting Friday that immediate urgent action is needed on the part of citizens of Menomonie, Dunn County and western Wisconsin to help ensure an already dire situation doesn’t get worse,” said Doug Mell, a spokesperson for the group.
“We are calling on every member of the community to engage in behaviors that have been proven to prevent the spread of the virus,” Mell said, including:
- wearing masks in public spaces
- maintaining social distancing and practicing good hygiene habits
- avoiding large gatherings
- getting tested at the onset of any symptoms of the virus.
The Recovery Team includes representatives of local governments, education and health care providers, businesses and nonprofit groups. It has been meeting weekly to monitor the spread of the disease in Dunn County and work on coordinated responses.
Here are the appeal and signees:
Urgent call to immediate action from the Dunn County Community Recovery Team.
We, members of the Dunn County Community Recovery Team, are issuing an urgent appeal to our citizens to redouble their efforts to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
The situation has reached a critical stage in our community, and immediate action is needed.
Our case count is exploding in Dunn County. From Monday through Friday last week alone, we experienced an additional 255 cases.
Statewide, one in 10 cases of all COVID-19 detected in Wisconsin since the start of the pandemic occurred this past week.
This kind of case increase is not sustainable from a number of perspectives. Our health departments are overwhelmed, our health care providers are reaching a critical state and people are dying.
It is imperative for everyone in western Wisconsin, including Dunn County, to take personal responsibility to address this public health crisis. Only by wearing masks in all public spaces, practicing good hygiene habits and maintaining social distancing can this virus be brought under control. It also is important to avoid large gatherings and get tested if you are experiencing any symptoms.
These actions are necessary to keep our businesses, schools, local governments and communities open. Please act now to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Menomonie, Dunn County and western Wisconsin.
Signed:
- Katherine Frank, UW-Stout chancellor
- Randy Knaack, Menomonie mayor
- Lowell Prange, Menomonie city administrator
- Joe Zydowsky, School District of the Menomonie Area superintendent
- Paul Miller, Dunn County manager
- KT Gallagher, Dunn County public health director
- Dan Lytle, Chippewa Valley Technical College Menomonie Campus manager
- Dustyn Dubuque, Downtown Menomonie executive director
- Eric Atkinson, Menomonie police chief
- Laurie B. Reardon, Family Health Center of Marshfield Dental Center manager
- Ashley DeMuth, Menomonie Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center chief executive officer
- Dr. Ashok Rai, Prevea Health president and CEO
- Padraig Gallagher, Stepping Stones executive director
- Steve Lindberg, MCHS Red Cedar vice chair of administration
- Doug Mell, special assistant to the UW-Stout chancellor
