Dunn County team calls for "immediate urgent action" to stem spread of virus

We, members of the Dunn County Community Recovery Team, are issuing an urgent appeal to our citizens to redouble their efforts to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The situation has reached a critical stage in our community, and immediate action is needed.

Our case count is exploding in Dunn County. From Monday through Friday last week alone, we experienced an additional 255 cases.

Statewide, one in 10 cases of all COVID-19 detected in Wisconsin since the start of the pandemic occurred this past week.

This kind of case increase is not sustainable from a number of perspectives. Our health departments are overwhelmed, our health care providers are reaching a critical state and people are dying.

It is imperative for everyone in western Wisconsin, including Dunn County, to take personal responsibility to address this public health crisis. Only by wearing masks in all public spaces, practicing good hygiene habits and maintaining social distancing can this virus be brought under control. It also is important to avoid large gatherings and get tested if you are experiencing any symptoms.