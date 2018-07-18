Green Bay Packers fans in border counties in Wisconsin may not have to miss any more televised games.
Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin introduced The Go Pack Go Act Wednesday, targeted at getting 13 Wisconsin counties into their local state TV market, instead of receiving broadcasts from Minnesota or Michigan markets.
The counties in Wisconsin that are impacted are currently assigned to out-of-state markets, including the Twin Cities, Duluth-Superior and the Marquette, Mich., market. Under federal telecommunications law, every county in the U.S. is assigned to their local television market, but border counties may inadvertently get assigned to markets outside of their state, Baldwin's Wednesday press release stated.
For Packers fans in those Wisconsin border counties, this means they are subjected to watching their rival Detroit Lions or Minnesota Vikings play when the teams play at the same time as Green Bay.
Local news access is also impacted by this market assignment mismatch.
The 13 counties that would be impacted by the move include Dunn, St. Croix, Pierce, Barron, Polk, Washburn and Burnett counties serviced by Duluth-Superior markets, Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron and Sawyer counties currently serviced by the Twin Cities market and Florence County, which currently fits within the Marquette, Mich. market.
For more information on Federal Communications Commission rules and guidelines for broadcast TV, visit www.fcc.gov/general/broadcast-cable-and-satellite-guides.
