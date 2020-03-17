Eagle Point couple happy to be home after fellow cruisers struck with coronavirus

Ray and Jan Klimovitz got to their home in Eagle Point at 3:30 a.m. Monday morning, tired but happy to be home.

The Klimovitzes were onboard the Grand Princess cruise ship off the coast of California for several days because 23 people on the ship tested positive for COVID-19.

They should have flown home a week ago; instead, they stayed on the ship until Thursday.

“We were supposed to go to (a base) in Texas, but Texas didn’t want us,” Jan Klimovitz said Monday afternoon. “But, our luggage wound up in Texas.”

They were flown to an Air Force base in Georgia, where they were quarantined for three days, before they were flown home Sunday evening.

“We are extremely excited to be here,” Klimovitz said. “It has been wonderful to be home. Our family and friends have kept us upbeat.”

The Klimovitzes are still under a new 14-day quarantine in their house, but Jan Klimovitz said they didn’t mind. They have stayed healthy throughout.

“It’s been a very interesting experience,” she said.

Jan Klimovitz said they were treated well in their stay in Georgia.