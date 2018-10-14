The town of Eagle Point Volunteer Fire Department is slated to hold a Fire Prevention Open House Saturday from 10 a.m.—3 p.m.
The event will be held at the department, 14802 Hwy. 124, Chippewa Falls.
Attendees can get information about joining the volunteer department, application materials and get answers about fire prevention from officers.
They can also enter to win fire extinguishers, smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors, and kids can enter to win free Halloween gift bags.
Members will also answer questions about the department in general.
Hot turkey sandwiches and beverages will be served, along with a baked potato bar.
The event is free and open to the public.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.