An Eagle River man who rolled his car in the town of Wheaton in May 2017 while driving drunk has been sentenced to one year in jail.
Jeffery A. Brown, 53, pleaded no contest in Chippewa County Court to second-degree recklessly endangering safety. He was originally charged with OWI-7th offense.
Judge Steve Cray ordered the one-year jail sentence, along with four years of probation. Brown also must complete 300 hours of community service and pay $2,342 in court costs and fines.
According to the criminal complaint, police responded to a one-vehicle rollover at 2:52 p.m. May 7, 2017, on Highway N, near 102nd Street, in the town of Wheaton, west of Chippewa Falls. Police found a bottle of vodka near Brown’s car.
A blood sample was taken, but the state test lab showed Brown had Sevoflurane, a prescription-level inhalant, in his system, which made it impossible to determine Brown’s level of intoxication. However, the test does indicate alcohol was in his system.
Online court records show that Brown was last convicted of drunk driving in Oneida County in 2008.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.