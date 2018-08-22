Overall enrollment numbers in the Chippewa Falls school district continued a downward trend this August, compared to August enrollment numbers in 2016 and 2015.
The district has 5,078 students enrolled for the school year so far, according to a report brought to the school board Tuesday. That number is comparable to August 2017, when 5,074 students were enrolled.
But in August 2016, the district had 112 more students enrolled than it does this month. In August 2015, it had 47 more.
District superintendent Heidi Taylor-Eliopoulos said she expects more enrollments to come this year, saying Tuesday she saw “no real surprises.”
“Even though it’s August 21, it’s still early and we’ll still have more (students) come in,” she said.
Comparing August enrollment numbers, the six elementary schools have seen the biggest downturn in the last three years, according to reports given to the school board each August.
In 2015, 2,182 students were enrolled in the elementary schools in August. This year, the number is 2,087 – a loss of 95 students.
August enrollments in Chippewa Falls Senior High School and Chippewa Falls Middle School have seen less drastic swings. Chi-Hi is down three students compared to 2015, and the middle school is up 21 students from 2015, according to annual August enrollment reports.
District to try out new graduation option
The district is testing an option for students at Chippewa Valley High School not on track to graduate on time.
Eliopoulos called it a “reduced-credit, career-focused graduation option.”
If eligible students know they intend to enter the workforce right after high school, they may be able to eliminate some elective credits and focus on others.
The student, a parent, a CVHS social worker and CVHS principal Dave Schaller would examine what credits the student should concentrate on.
Schaller hopes the program will help all students, but especially those who have missed school due to mental illness or other circumstances.
“We can’t penalize students for things that have nothing to do with them,” Schaller said.
For now, the program is just for CVHS’ 60 students. But school board member Sharon McIlquham praised the idea, saying it might someday be a program offered at Chi-Hi.
“I totally agree that if this … morphs into something that can work at the high school, we can make sure everybody will have the opportunity to graduate,” McIlquham said.
In other school district news:
- School finance manager Chad Trowbridge said school staff, administration and board member teams are continuing work on referendum construction concepts. Bid packets will be released in early February; the bids will open in early March, and construction is expected to begin near the end of March, Trowbridge said. The $65 million referendum is paying for a new Stillson Elementary in the town of Lafayette and repairs and remodeling at Chi-Hi and the middle school.
