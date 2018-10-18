In-person absentee voting has kicked off in the city of Chippewa Falls, and an influx of early ballots shows strong early returns across the state.
The Chippewa Falls City Clerk’s office has issued 566 absentee ballots so far, according to City Clerk Bridget Givens.
“It’s been busy,” she said Thursday.
People don’t need an excuse or reason to absentee vote. It’s open to all registered voters, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
Chippewa Falls residents can request, fill out and return an absentee ballot, all at the City Clerk’s office, 30 W. Central St., by 5 p.m. Nov. 2.
If the voter is mailing an absentee ballot, they must request a ballot by 5 p.m. Nov. 1, Givens said. Requests can be made online at MyVote.Wi.Gov, by emailing or faxing your clerk or by mailing your clerk an application. Find the absentee voting application at https://elections.wi.gov/voters/absentee.
As of Tuesday, more than 84,000 Wisconsin voters have turned in absentee ballots for the November election, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
Absentee ballots aren’t tallied before Election Day, however, meaning the term “early voting” isn’t technically correct, Givens said.
In the 2014 gubernatorial election, people had a shorter timeframe for early voting; the changes in 2018 could be contributing to more early ballots, Givens said.
“It’s a longer period of time that individuals are able to absentee vote … and there’s a lot more interest in the midterm,” Givens said.
Registering to vote
The deadline to pre-register to vote in Wisconsin has passed — but residents have two more options.
Voters can register on Nov. 6 at the polls. They must bring proof of residence, and should bring a Wisconsin photo ID if they have one, Givens said
Voters can also register in person at their clerk’s office. They can find their municipal clerk’s office by visiting MyVote.Wi.Gov and searching by their street address.
“Try and register early,” Givens said. “Registering isn’t a one-time thing. If you’ve changed your address or changed your name since you last voted, you need to re-register.”
If would-be voters don’t have a proof of residence document — a Wisconsin driver’s license, state ID card, a utility bill within 90 days of Election Day, pay stub, car registration or bank statement — Givens urges people to contact their clerk in advance.
Preparing for midterm excitement
Givens is expecting more voters than usual will crowd polling places in the Nov. 6 election: “We have additional poll workers at each ward. We normally have five; we went up to seven per ward for this election,” she said.
A surge in Chippewa County voters in an August primary election surprised some local clerks, but one said in August she’s planning to order more ballots than usual for November.
Givens has also ordered ballots for over 100 percent of Chippewa Falls registered voters, anticipating high turnout.
To see a preview of your Nov. 6 ballot, visit MyVote.Wi.Gov.
For a full list of Proof of Residence documents, visit https://elections.wi.gov/publications/voter-guides/proof-of-residence.
