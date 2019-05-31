Connie Pedersen, board chair of the Eau Claire YMCA, and Rolly Enderes, immediate past board chair of the Chippewa Valley Family YMCA, announced on Friday that effective immediately, both organizations have officially joined to form one YMCA association known as the YMCA of the Chippewa Valley.
This joint venture is the result of nine months of careful analysis and planning. The process began in August 2018, when volunteers from the Chippewa Valley Family YMCA approached the Eau Claire YMCA about exploring possible shared services or a consolidation. The boards of directors of both YMCAs commissioned a task force to explore and evaluate joining as one association, which was announced in December 2018.
In April, based on the overwhelmingly positive results of the task force’s study, both boards unanimously voted to officially join as one association.
“The Chippewa Valley Family YMCA is very pleased with this outcome and we look forward to advancing the YMCA’s cause throughout the entire Chippewa Valley,” said Rolly Enderes.
The merger will benefit members of both organizations and communities. Nationwide membership means that members of each facility were already able to use neighboring Ys.
However, Chippewa Falls members could not take advantage of membership rates for programming at the Eau Claire YMCA, such as gymnastics at the L.E. Phillips Sports Center, or tennis at the John & Fay Menards Tennis Center. Now as members of the new association, they’ll have access to the member rates in all association facilities.
“Bringing these two YMCAs together enables us to be more innovative, to create and launch new programs, expand existing programs to additional communities, and operate more efficiently. We will expand our base of volunteers, donors and partners, enabling us to positively impact more children and families,” said Theresa Hillis CEO/Executive Director of the YMCA of Eau Claire, who will serve as CEO of the new association. “Our teams are excited about moving forward as one Y and are already working together to ensure a smooth transition for our members and program participants.”
The YMCA of the Chippewa Valley headquarters will reside at 700 Graham Avenue in Eau Claire. Collectively, the YMCAs will serve over 16,000 members and participants, employ more than 950 people, and engage approximately 550 volunteers with an annual operating budget of $9 million.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.