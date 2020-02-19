An Eau Claire man is accused of leading police on a high-speed chase near Bloomer that topped 90 mph.
Jacob J. Shimko, 34, 3626 Seymour Road, has been charged in Chippewa County Court with attempt to flee or elude an officer and second-degree recklessly endangering safety.
According to the criminal complaint, an officer observed Shimko driving at a high rate of speed at 9:56 a.m. Feb. 1 on Hwy. 64 in the town of Bloomer. The officer attempted to stop Shimko, who sped up, topping 90 mph, and he crossed the double-yellow centerline.
The officer eventually ended the pursuit and later learned Shimko was the person driving the vehicle.
Shimko was arrested later that day in Dunn County after leading police on a second high-speed chase that began by Clear Lake, and went through Polk, St. Croix and Dunn counties, the complaint states.
Shimko also was charged with his sixth-drunk driving offense.
In 2015, Shimko was convicted of fleeing or eluding an officer and was originally placed on three years of probation, but in 2018, he was ordered to serve essentially a seven-month prison sentence after jail credit was applied.
