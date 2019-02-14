An Eau Claire man has been charged after he reportedly fled from officers and drove in a reckless manner.
Corie S. Bergeron, 44, 6474 Prairie Circle, was charged in Chippewa County Court with two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, plus attempting to elude an officer, obstructing an officer, and bail jumping.
According to the criminal complaint, police were called to Ray’s Beach in the town of Lafayette for an incident on Jan. 23. Bergeron sped away from officers, and he drove the wrong way through a roundabout, then he didn’t stop for a stop sign near Stillson Elementary. The officer stopped pursuit. Bergeron was on bond from Monroe County.
Bergeron appeared for a bond hearing in Chippewa County Court, where Judge Steve Gibbs ordered he be held on a $5,000 cash bond. Bergeron will return to court Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.