 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Eau Claire man arrested for sexual assault of a child and bail jumping

  • 0
Chippewa County Court
CHIPPEWA HERALD

An Eau Claire man has been arrested for sexual assault of a child and bail jumping.

Israel E. Melendez, 28, 1230 S. Dewey St., appeared for a bond hearing last Wednesday in Chippewa County Court. Judge James Isaacson set a $1,000 cash bond and ordered Melendez to have no contact with the victim or victim's residence. Melendez returns to court Dec. 15.

The Chippewa Falls Police Department was the arresting agency. No other reports were immediately available Wednesday.

Melendez was previously charged in June 2020 with use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, possession of child pornography and exposing genitals to a child. A trial in that case is set for Jan. 28.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Delegates upbeat about progress at climate talks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News