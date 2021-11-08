Eau Claire man arrested for sexual assault of a child and bail jumping

An Eau Claire man has been arrested for sexual assault of a child and bail jumping.

Israel E. Melendez, 28, 1230 S. Dewey St., appeared for a bond hearing last Wednesday in Chippewa County Court. Judge James Isaacson set a $1,000 cash bond and ordered Melendez to have no contact with the victim or victim's residence. Melendez returns to court Dec. 15.

The Chippewa Falls Police Department was the arresting agency. No other reports were immediately available Wednesday.

Melendez was previously charged in June 2020 with use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, possession of child pornography and exposing genitals to a child. A trial in that case is set for Jan. 28.

