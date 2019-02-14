An Eau Claire man was arrested on suspicion of his seventh drunken-driving offense.
Michael J. Hassemer, 54, 1418 Zephyr Hill Ave., appeared in Chippewa County Court on a possible charge of OWI-7th offense. Judge Steve Cray released Hassemer on a signature bond with a requirement to take daily preliminary breath tests at the jail. He will return to court March 19.
The Eau Claire Police Department was the arresting agency. A report of the incident was not immediately available.
Online court records show that Hassemer was convicted of his sixth drunk-driving offense in 2009 and he was ordered to serve one year in jail.
