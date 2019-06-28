An Eau Claire man has been arrested for his seventh drunk-driving offense.
Bruce C. Jensen, 54, 1513 Howard Ave., appeared for a bond hearing Wednesday in Chippewa County Court on a possible charge of OWI-7th offense. Jensen also was cited for failure to keep his vehicle under control and operating left of the center line.
Judge Steve Gibbs released him on a signature bond with a requirement Jensen take daily preliminary breath tests. Jensen will return to court Aug. 6.
The Chippewa Falls Police Department was the arresting agency. No police report was immediately available Thursday.
Online court records show Jensen was convicted of his sixth drunk-driving offense in 2002 in Chippewa County Court. He served a one-year jail sentence in that case.
