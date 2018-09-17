An Eau Claire man has been charged in Chippewa County court with operating while intoxicated-fifth offense.
Matthew L. Wright, 44, of 1915 Hopkins Ave. is accused of crashing a motorcycle while intoxicated.
Law enforcement responded to a July 14 crash in the town of Howard, Chippewa County.
Wright’s girlfriend said Wright had smoked marijuana and consumed alcohol at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair that day, according to a criminal complaint.
Wright said he had smoked marijuana and had two beers while at the fair, and that he did not remember the crash, according to the complaint.
A blood draw showed Wright’s blood-alcohol concentration was 0.11 percent, above the state’s level of 0.08 for sober driving, according to the complaint. At the time, Wright was restricted to 0.02 percent, according to the complaint.
His previous drunken driving convictions were from 1995 to 2007 in Dunn, Eau Claire and Trempealeau counties.
Wright was also charged Thursday with operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration-fifth offense.
He is slated to appear in court 1:30 p.m. today.
