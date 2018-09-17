An Eau Claire man accused of stabbing another man at a Chippewa Falls residence over a financial dispute has been charged with armed robbery.
A $100,000 cash bond was set Thursday for Michael V. Pierce, 44, of 3136 Craig Rd., according to online court records.
Pierce is housed at the Chippewa County Jail as of Monday afternoon, according to jail records.
At 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, law enforcement were alerted to a man with “multiple stab wounds” at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls, according to a criminal complaint.
Bernard W. Robertson told law enforcement he entered his Spruce Street residence Wednesday to find Pierce, his former employee, in a bedroom.
Pierce “just started stabbing him,” Robertson said, according to the complaint.
Robertson was treated for at least seven wounds.
Robertson said Pierce made “an unusual comment about ‘having to do this.’”
Robertson said Pierce is affiliated with a prison gang, according to the complaint.
A law enforcement officer later saw Pierce in the Riverfront Park area of downtown Chippewa Falls. Pierce’s hands were bandaged and blood was on his shoes, clothing, arms, legs and hands, according to the complaint.
Pierce told law enforcement he was released from a federal penitentiary in Kentucky in November 2017, and had moved to Eau Claire and began working for Robertson’s business.
Robertson had stopped paying Pierce two months ago, leaving Pierce unable to pay rent, he told law enforcement.
Pierce said he decided to confront Robertson, and had two knives with him while he waited in Robertson’s house, according to the complaint.
Pierce said he remembered “hitting” Robertson with a knife, but did not know how many times.
Pierce said he tied a towel around Robertson’s wounds after the man said he would get Pierce the money, according to the complaint.
Robertson withdrew $200 from an ATM, Pierce said; officers found a “puddle of blood” in front of the ATM while investigating, according to the complaint.
Officers found cash and two knives in Pierce’s pockets, both knives with blood on them. A “large butcher knife” in Pierce’s bag also had blood on it, according to the complaint.
An investigator also found suspected methamphetamine and a pipe in the bag, according to the complaint.
Officers found blood and bloody shoe prints throughout Robertson’s residence.
Pierce was also charged Monday in Chippewa County court with three additional felonies: aggravated battery, burglary-armed with a dangerous weapon and possession of methamphetamine.
According to the bond conditions, Pierce must have no contact with the victim or victim’s family, cannot physically or verbally abuse anyone and cannot possess firearms, dangerous weapons, knives, drug paraphernalia, alcohol or illegal drugs.
He is slated to appear in court 1:30 p.m. today.
