An Eau Claire man has been charged with writing more than $138,000 in worthless checks to Chippewa County businesses.
Ryan M. Sturz, 36, of 3118 Folsom St. has been charged in Chippewa County court with felony theft-false representation and seven felony counts of issuing worthless checks.
An employee at a town of Tilden store said the store had delivered two zero-turn mowers to Sturz on July 5, which Sturz paid for with a check for $22,363, according to a criminal complaint.
Sturz told the store July 9 the check would be bad “due to Sturz’s employees stealing money from him,” according to the complaint.
The store did not receive a new check from Sturz.
An investigation found Sturz had written six other checks throughout June – totaling more than $94,000—to four different Lake Hallie businesses for boats, lawnmowers, a trailer and a 2009 Ford F-350, according to the complaint.
The boats, trailer, truck and other items were returned to the businesses.
Sturz admitted to a Lake Hallie police detective Aug. 3 he wrote the checks and that he knew he didn’t have sufficient funds to cover the checks, according to the complaint.
Sturz said he “began taking money from his company to support his excessive alcohol consumption habits,” according to the complaint.
