Eau Claire man leads police on high-speed chase through downtown Bloomer

An Eau Claire man has been charged for leading police on a high-speed chase Jan. 16 that went through downtown Bloomer. The chase only ended when the suspect’s vehicle caught fire.

Nathan T. Starks, 26, 320 Putnam St., was charged Tuesday in Chippewa County Court with attempting to flee or elude an officer, two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, making threats to law enforcement and bail jumping. Starks appeared in court Tuesday afternoon before Judge Ben Lane; he will return to court March 2. He remains incarcerated on a $1,000 cash bond.

According to the criminal complaint, a law enforcement officer observed Starks speeding on U.S. 53 at 9:10 p.m. on Jan. 16. The car didn’t have a license plate. The officer got up to 90 mph, but Starks was pulling away, going even faster.

Starks took the exit into Bloomer, which is 17th Avenue. Starks failed to stop at the stop sign, and he reached speeds of 60 mph as he drove on 17th Avenue, then north on Main Street, going all the way through downtown, where he didn’t stop at another stop sign.

The officer followed Starks up to Highway 64, north of Bloomer, and the chase continued northbound on Highway F.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

However, the officer observed problems with Starks’ car.