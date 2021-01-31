Eau Claire man leads police on high-speed chase through downtown Bloomer

An Eau Claire man has been charged for leading police on a high-speed chase Jan. 16 that went through downtown Bloomer. The chase only ended when the suspect’s vehicle caught fire.
Nathan T. Starks, 26, 320 Putnam St., was charged Tuesday in Chippewa County Court with attempting to flee or elude an officer, two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, making threats to law enforcement and bail jumping. Starks appeared in court Tuesday afternoon before Judge Ben Lane; he will return to court March 2. He remains incarcerated on a $1,000 cash bond.
According to the criminal complaint, a law enforcement officer observed Starks speeding on U.S. 53 at 9:10 p.m. on Jan. 16. The car didn’t have a license plate. The officer got up to 90 mph, but Starks was pulling away, going even faster.
Starks took the exit into Bloomer, which is 17th Avenue. Starks failed to stop at the stop sign, and he reached speeds of 60 mph as he drove on 17th Avenue, then north on Main Street, going all the way through downtown, where he didn’t stop at another stop sign.
The officer followed Starks up to Highway 64, north of Bloomer, and the chase continued northbound on Highway F.
However, the officer observed problems with Starks’ car.
“At that point, I observed sparks starting to come from the bottom of the vehicle,” the criminal complaint reads. “I then began to slow down to create more distance and the vehicle then began to show more sparks, which then eventually turned to flames.”
The officer called for fire units to come to the scene, and within minutes, the car’s undercarriage was fully engulfed in flames. Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said that something went wrong with the muffler on the car, causing the blaze.
Starks car came to a stop; two passengers also got out. They told officers that Starks refused their repeated requests to stop. Starks screamed at officers, was belligerent, and he talked over their commands. Once in custody, he made threatening remarks to an officer.
Along with the criminal charges, Starks was cited for operating while suspended, speeding of 20+ mph and non-registration of a vehicle.
Starks also was charged in Eau Claire County Court for a high-speed chase that occurred June 27; he will appear in court on that matter Feb. 22. In 2019, Starks pleaded guilty to threatening law enforcement in Eau Claire County and was sentenced to 60 days in jail. In 208, he was convicted for possession of meth; he was ordered to serve 60 days in jail and was placed on three years of probation. In 2016, he was convicted of substantial battery causing bodily harm in Columbia County and served a year in jail.