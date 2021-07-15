Eau Claire man sentenced to two years in prison for breaking into Chippewa Falls buildings

The Indianhead Motel, located just blocks from the Bargain City store, contacted the Chippewa Falls Police Department, informing law enforcement that a shopping cart, anti-theft tags, and laptop boxes were left behind in a room that had been used by Moe. Moe had used his state ID while renting the room. Officers checked his photo, and it matched the person who was seen on the video surveillance at the store.

Police located Moe in the Chippewa Riverfront Park on Sept. 17. He was carrying a backpack that had several of the stolen laptops inside. Moe also admitted he had a meth pipe and syringes in the bag. Moe was taken to the police station, where he admitted to the break-ins at all five locations. He admitted to stealing the items so he could sell them to pay for drugs.

Court records show that Moe was convicted of fifth-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated in Eau Claire County Court in February 2019 and was ordered to serve up to eight months in jail, with Huber work release privileges. He was convicted of retail theft in Eau Claire County Court in August 2019, and was placed on probation for three years. However, in September 2019, he was convicted of obstructing an officer and failure to report to jail, and was ordered to serve an additional 60 days in jail.

