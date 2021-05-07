Eau Claire man to serve six months in jail for driving car through several yards, striking tree

An Eau Claire man will serve at least six months in jail after he reportedly drove his car into several yards and struck a tree in June 2019.
Bruce C. Jensen, 56, 1513 Howard Ave., pleaded guilty to an amended charge of second-degree recklessly endangering safety in Chippewa County Court. Jensen was initially charged with seventh-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, which carries a mandatory minimum of three years in prison.
Judge Steve Gibbs ordered a one-year jail sentence, but six months are imposed and stayed. Jensen must pay $2,582 in court costs and fines. He has already completed a required 300 hours of community service.
According to the criminal complaint, the incident in the 500 block of South Main Street occurred at 1 a.m. June 26, 2019. Officers observed several residences with damaged yards on the east side of that block, and Jensen’s car struck a tree.
He failed field sobriety tests, and a preliminary breath test showed he had a .19 blood-alcohol level. He was arrested and taken for a blood draw, then brought to the Chippewa County Jail.
Jensen also has been cited for failure to keep his vehicle under control and operating left of the center line.
Online court records show Jensen was convicted of his sixth drunk-driving offense in 2002 in Chippewa County Court. He served a one-year jail sentence in that case.