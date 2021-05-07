 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eau Claire man to serve six months in jail for driving car through several yards, striking tree
0 comments
top story

Eau Claire man to serve six months in jail for driving car through several yards, striking tree

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Bruce Jensen
CHIPPEWA HERALD

An Eau Claire man will serve at least six months in jail after he reportedly drove his car into several yards and struck a tree in June 2019.

Bruce C. Jensen, 56, 1513 Howard Ave., pleaded guilty to an amended charge of second-degree recklessly endangering safety in Chippewa County Court. Jensen was initially charged with seventh-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, which carries a mandatory minimum of three years in prison.

Judge Steve Gibbs ordered a one-year jail sentence, but six months are imposed and stayed. Jensen must pay $2,582 in court costs and fines. He has already completed a required 300 hours of community service.

According to the criminal complaint, the incident in the 500 block of South Main Street occurred at 1 a.m. June 26, 2019. Officers observed several residences with damaged yards on the east side of that block, and Jensen’s car struck a tree.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

He failed field sobriety tests, and a preliminary breath test showed he had a .19 blood-alcohol level. He was arrested and taken for a blood draw, then brought to the Chippewa County Jail.

Jensen also has been cited for failure to keep his vehicle under control and operating left of the center line.

Online court records show Jensen was convicted of his sixth drunk-driving offense in 2002 in Chippewa County Court. He served a one-year jail sentence in that case.

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News