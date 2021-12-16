Eau Claire man who repeatedly had sex with a 14-year-old girl to serve another year in jail

An Eau Claire man who repeatedly had sex with a 14-year-old girl when he was 19 will serve another year in jail.

David L. Bagwell, 21, 2814 Blakely Ave., pleaded guilty in September to three counts of third-degree sexual assault. Each conviction carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

At his sentencing Monday, Chippewa County Judge James Isaascson ordered Bagwell to serve a year in jail along with four years of probation. However, Bagwell has been incarcerated since this spring and had already served 258 days in the jail. Isaacson made the days Bagwewll already served as a credit if he is revoked in the future.

According to the criminal complaint, Bagwell had sexual intercourse with the girl on three separate occasions between December 2020 and March. An officer observed Bagwell and the girl pulling on their clothes as he approached Bagwell’s vehicle as it was parked along Bridgewater Avenue in March. Bagwell and the girl admitted they had sex prior to the officer’s arrival and on two prior occasions.

Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell asked for the additional year in jail with no credit for the nearly nine months already served.

“He just doesn’t get it. When talking to him, he downplayed the severity of the offense,” Newell said. “He wanted to maintain a relationship with her until she is 18. He doesn’t understand why this is wrong. To me, that age difference is significant.”

Newell said Bagwell also struck his mother after she confronted him about having a sexual relationship with the girl.

“He is lucky he is not facing 25 years in prison on each of these cases,” Newell told Isaacson. “This is a relationship that went on and on.”

Defense attorney Kirby Harless asked for no more additional jail time beyond the 258 days Bagwell has already served.

“I think that is close enough to the one year of conditional jail time,” Harless said. “I think he has realized some of the errors he had along the way. Mr. Bagwell is still very young and has some work to be done, but that would be best out of custody and with the Department of Corrections, with some degree of rehabilitation and punishment.”

Bagwell spoke before being sentenced, asking for leniency.

“I wasn’t trying to take advantage of her in any way,” Bagwell told Isaacson. “She was basically a best friend to me. It is not normally like me to go after someone who is five years younger than me. I understand what I’ve done is not exactly what I should be doing. I know I messed up.”

However, Bagwell admitted he had no problem dating someone three or four years younger than him, which would still mean the girl is a minor.

No one from Bagwell’s family or the victim’s family attended the sentencing.

Isaacson noted that Bagwell didn’t have an extensive criminal history. However, after hearing from Bagwell, Isaacson agreed with Newell’s assessment.

“I don’t think, Mr. Bagwell, that you get it,” Isaacson said. “I think there is some need for confinement.”

Isaacson did give him Huber work release privileges. He ordered Bagwell to have no contact with the girl, her family, or any juvenile females.

