Eau Claire man will not serve jail time after having sex with a 14-year-old girl

A 20-year-old Eau Claire man will not serve any jail time after being convicted of having sex with a 14-year-old girl.

Mitchell A. Koenig, 3119 Greenview Drive, pleaded no contest in Chippewa County Court to one charge of third-degree sexual assault. He was originally charged with second-degree sexual assault of a child.

Judge James Isaacson opted not to accept Koenig’s plea and gave him a deferred agreement for 18 months, which requires Koenig undergo a sex offender risk assessment and attend all meetings scheduled in a counseling program. He must pay $400 ($40 initially, and $20 a month for 18 months) while in that counseling program. He also must maintain a combination of full-time work or school.

According to the criminal complaint, Koenig had sex with a 14-year-old girl on July 6, 2020, near a public fishing area. When confronted by authorities, Koenig admitted having sex with the girl. Koenig lived in Colfax at the time of the assault.

