Eau Claire Micon Cinemas reopening Friday

A beloved Chippewa Valley avenue for escapism is reopening its doors.
Micon Cinemas’ Mall Drive location in Eau Claire will resume screenings Friday after being closed for the past three months due to COVID-19 concerns. The theater will begin by showing a mixture of recent releases and classic films before major studios begin to release new movies in mid- to late July.
In a Facebook post Wednesday morning, Micon Cinemas urged patrons to return to the location and help bring business back to the long-closed family-favorite site.
The Eau Claire Micon Cinemas location will begin by showing recent releases “Trolls World Tour” and “I Still Believe” in addition to screening the classic films “The Goonies,” “National Lampoon’s Vacation,” “The Hangover” and “The Lego Batman Movie.” Tickets for all showings are $5.
Kyle Bares, a Chippewa Falls native and movie buff, said he is excited to see the theater reopen Friday and is looking forward to seeing other theaters follow suit.
“Finally things are starting to get back to normal,” Bares said. “I haven’t seen a movie in a theater in almost three months. There also haven’t been a lot of new movies being released online since then either, so I’m excited to finally see some new movies again. I’m not sure if people are going to come out in droves quite yet because people will be kind of close together, but we’ll get there.”
The Eau Claire Micon Cinemas location follows in the Downtown Budget Theater’s footsteps, which reopened last week. It will also take similar precautions and safety measures to keep movie-goers safe such as cleaning each theater thoroughly between showings, spacing out seats to urge social distancing and encouraging facial masks whenever possible.
Tickets for all the showings at the reopening location can be purchased at www.miconcinemas.com.
