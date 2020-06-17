Eau Claire Micon Cinemas reopening Friday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-782-0193 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A beloved Chippewa Valley avenue for escapism is reopening its doors.

Micon Cinemas’ Mall Drive location in Eau Claire will resume screenings Friday after being closed for the past three months due to COVID-19 concerns. The theater will begin by showing a mixture of recent releases and classic films before major studios begin to release new movies in mid- to late July.

In a Facebook post Wednesday morning, Micon Cinemas urged patrons to return to the location and help bring business back to the long-closed family-favorite site.

The Eau Claire Micon Cinemas location will begin by showing recent releases “Trolls World Tour” and “I Still Believe” in addition to screening the classic films “The Goonies,” “National Lampoon’s Vacation,” “The Hangover” and “The Lego Batman Movie.” Tickets for all showings are $5.

Kyle Bares, a Chippewa Falls native and movie buff, said he is excited to see the theater reopen Friday and is looking forward to seeing other theaters follow suit.