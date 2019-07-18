A 39-year-old Eau Claire pedestrian was struck and killed by a semi Wednesday night in Lake Hallie.
The victim — whose name had not been released — was found lying along the shoulder of Business Hwy. 53 about 11:20 p.m., according to Lake Hallie police.
Police had received a report of a man walking southbound in the northbound lane of traffic.
He was found lying along the road wearing dark blue jeans and a black T-shirt.
Police said the man had been walking home from WalMart south of 27th Avenue near the Farm & Fleet store
The Wisconsin State Patrol is assisting the Lake Hallie police with the investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.