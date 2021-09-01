Eau Claire program to focus on Final-Five Voting

Political divisiveness has grown dramatically over the past 15 years, resulting in gridlock. Final-Five Voting is a viable alternative to the hyper partisanship associated with our current plurality voting system.

At present communities in 26 states use some version of Final-Five (instant runoff) Voting. In 2020, the State of Alaska approved its version (called Final-Four Voting) based upon the concepts developed by Katherine Gehl and Michael Porter in their book, "The Politics Industry."

Bipartisan legislation has been introduced in Wisconsin to use this approach for federal congressional elections. Gehl will participate in a dialogue with leaders from the Eau Claire area about Final-Five Voting and the need to counter the negative effects of hyper partisanship.

The virtual program will be held at 12:15 p.m. on September 29. The speakers are as follows:

Katherine Gehl is a former business leader and co-author of the book The Politics Industry - How Political Innovation Can Break Partisan Gridlock and Save Our Democracy. She is the co-founder of Democracy Found, a Wisconsin-based nonpartisan nonprofit committed to revitalizing democracy.