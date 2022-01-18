Eau Claire to host Wedding Fair in February

For the last 15 years the Eau Claire Wedding Fairs have hosted the largest women’s event in western Wisconsin, attracting over 1,000 guests and 100 exhibiting businesses each year. This winter’s event is scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 20 at the Lismore Hotel in downtown Eau Claire.

Advanced, discount tickets are now available at www.ECWeddingFair.com for $10 plus convenience fee.

In addition to exhibits and booths featuring everything needed for the wedding day (entertainment, photography, bridalwear, cakes, decorations, flower, and venues), this year’s event will feature even more product and service providers to make every woman’s day a special day. Health and beauty specialists, cooking and houseware providers, jewelry, gift, and special occasion services will also be on display.

The event will run from 11 am-3 pm. Tickets are currently available online for just $10 plus convenience fee and are being sold by timed admission. If all time slots don’t sell out, tickets will be made available at the door for $15. Advanced tickets and vendor information is available on the website www.ECWeddingFair.com.

