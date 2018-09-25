An Eau Claire woman has been charged with sexually assaulting two children in a Chippewa Falls park in June.
Sarah M. Kiker, 42, of 2214 Peters Drive was charged Tuesday with first-degree sexual assault of a child under 13 and second-degree sexual assault of a child.
Two children – one 12, the other 14 at the time – told a Chippewa County investigator in June that Kiker had intercourse with both of them in a park on June 15, according to a criminal complaint.
One child said Kiker touched his back and “asked for sex,” according to the complaint.
Kiker “admitted that sexual intercourse took place” with both children, but told the investigator the children assaulted her, according to the complaint.
An initial appearance in Chippewa County court has been set for 11 a.m. Wednesday.