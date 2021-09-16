 Skip to main content
Eau Claire woman charged with stealing more than $33,000 from a Chippewa County estate
Eau Claire woman charged with stealing more than $33,000 from a Chippewa County estate

Chippewa County Courthouse
CHIPPEWA HERALD

An Eau Claire woman has been charged with taking more than $33,000 from an estate in Chippewa County.

Andrea D. Pettis, 39, 1705 Omaha St., is charged with theft from business and three counts of misdemeanor theft.

According to the criminal complaint, Pettis was assigned as guardian of the estate in September 2019, and she remained in that role until July 2020. The complaint states that Pettis used money from the estate to pay for high purchase items at Walmart, pay for orthodontic services, withdraw money at a casino, and transfer funds to her boyfriend. Officers determined the theft totaled $33,132.

Officers found checks, signed in the victim’s name, that were written to Pettis’ boyfriend. The officers determined those checks were forged signatures.

Pettis will return to court Nov. 2.

