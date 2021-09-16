Eau Claire woman charged with stealing more than $33,000 from a Chippewa County estate

An Eau Claire woman has been charged with taking more than $33,000 from an estate in Chippewa County.

According to the criminal complaint, Pettis was assigned as guardian of the estate in September 2019, and she remained in that role until July 2020. The complaint states that Pettis used money from the estate to pay for high purchase items at Walmart, pay for orthodontic services, withdraw money at a casino, and transfer funds to her boyfriend. Officers determined the theft totaled $33,132.