Eau Claire woman sentenced to two years in prison for dealing drugs from her home

An Eau Claire woman convicted of selling drugs from her home will serve two years in prison.

Melissa M. Blatcher, 42, 1828 Hastings Way, pleaded guilty to possession of amphetamines and bail jumping in Chippewa County Court. Charges of maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of meth and drug paraphernalia were read in and dismissed.

Blatcher, who was known as Melissa Markham, was living at 918 First Ave. in Chippewa Falls at the time of the offense in September 2018.

Judge Steve Gibbs ordered the two-year prison sentence, along with three years of extended supervision. She was given credit for 107 days already served. She also must pay $1,700 in restitution and fines.

According to the criminal complaint, the Chippewa Falls Police Department received an anonymous tip on Sept. 12, 2018, about drug activity at Blatcher’s home.

Sara Tietz, who was arrested for possession of meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, told police that Blatcher provided meth to her children.

Police performed a no-knock search warrant of Blatcher’s home and vehicle on Oct. 18, 2018, where they seized prescription pills, drug paraphernalia and cash.