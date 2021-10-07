Eau Claire woman to serve 20 months in prison after violating probation

An Eau Claire woman will serve 20 months in prison after she was revoked while on probation.

Rebecca S. Davis, 44, 320 Putnam St., was convicted in 2018 in Chippewa County Court of burglary to a building. At the time of her sentencing, Judge Steve Gibbs gave her an imposed-and-stayed 180-day jail sentence.

However, Davis was recently arrested in Dunn County and charged with retail theft and possession of drug paraphernalia; she is due back in that court Oct. 29. She also was arrested in Eau Claire County and charged with retail theft, possessing drug paraphernalia and bail jumping; she is due back there Oct. 22.

Davis was also convicted of retail theft in Marathon County in April and was placed on two years of probation.

On Thursday, Judge Gibbs ordered the 20-month prison sentence, with no credit for time already served. Gibbs also ordered Davis to serve two years of extended supervision.

Davis cannot consume drugs or alcohol while on extended supervision and complete any counseling. She also must pay any outstanding court fees during her extended supervision period.

According to the criminal complaint, the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department investigated a garage break-in in the town of Anson on Nov. 22, 2020. Items from battery chargers to tools to a leaf blower were taken. The items were later recovered at a pawn shop.

Police tracked down and arrested Davis. She admitted to the theft, saying she traded the stolen property for methamphetamine.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0