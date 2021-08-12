Eau Claire woman to serve three years in prison after being caught with meth in Irvine Park

An Eau Claire woman who has been convicted of 29 crimes, including 15 felonies, was sentenced Wednesday in Chippewa County Court to serve three years in prison after she was caught with methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia at Irvine Park in Chippewa Falls.

Jessica N. Benoit, 41, 716 1st Ave., was convicted of possession of meth in February, stemming from a November arrest. At the time, Judge Steve Gibbs placed her on three years of probation and a stayed jail sentence. However, her probation was revoked in July.

Gibbs couldn’t hide his frustration Wednesday as he talked to Benoit before sentencing her.

“I don’t know what it’s going to take to kick your addictions,” Gibbs said. “You are not a very good role model for your little girls; I bet that if I asked you, you would not want them to live the life you are living.”

Gibbs said Benoit has had multiple opportunities, from drug court to probation, but she has failed.

“You need intensive rehabilitation help to break your addictions,” Gibbs said. “You have high rehabilitative needs.”