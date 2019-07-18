{{featured_button_text}}

CHIPPEWA FALLS – An Eau Claire man has been arrested on a possible charge of sexually assaulting a woman.

Devyn J. McCormick, 21, 3617 Ellis St., appeared for a bond hearing Wednesday in Chippewa County Court. Judge Steve Cray released McCormick on a signature bond with a requirement to have no contact with the woman or her residence.

McCormick returns to court Aug. 27.

