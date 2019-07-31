An Eau Claire man has been charged with his seventh drunken-driving offense after he reportedly damaged several yards and struck a tree with his vehicle.
Bruce C. Jensen, 54, 1513 Howard Ave., was charged with OWI-7th offense Wednesday in Chippewa County Court. He will return to court Tuesday. He remains free on a signature bond with a requirement he takes daily preliminary breath tests.
According to the criminal complaint, the incident in the 500 block of South Main Street occurred at 1 a.m. June 26. Officers observed several residences with damaged yards on the east side of that block, and Jensen’s car struck a tree.
He failed field sobriety tests and a preliminary breath test showed he had a 0.19 blood-alcohol level. He was arrested and taken for a blood draw, then brought to the Chippewa County Jail.
Jensen also has been cited for failure to keep his vehicle under control and operating left of the center line.
Online court records show Jensen was convicted of his sixth drunken-driving offense in 2002 in Chippewa County Court. He served a one-year jail sentence in that case.
