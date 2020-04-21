Altoona school board selects Chippewa Falls Superintendent Heidi Taylor-Eliopoulos

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Chippewa Falls schools Superintendent Heidi Taylor-Eliopoulos will be the next leader of the Altoona school district.

The Altoona school board announced Monday night that they selected Taylor-Eliopoulos from among three finalists. The board met Saturday and again Monday to interview the candidates.

Taylor-Eliopoulos, 41, said she is excited for the new challenge.

“While I am proud of what we accomplished together in the last 13 years in Chippewa Falls, I feel equally honored to have been selected for the opportunity to serve the students, staff, families and greater community of Altoona,” she said. “Together, we will heal, move forward, and continue the great work that has been started.”

She will begin her duties as Altoona superintendent on July 1. She was one of three finalists for the position.

“We are so happy to move on as a great school with Taylor-Eliopoulos as our new superintendent,” Altoona board President Robin Elvig said in a press release announcing the hiring. “Our candidate pool was superb.”

Altoona interim Superintendent Ron Walsh also praised the selection.