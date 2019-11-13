Public school report cards are out, and nearly all schools in west-central Wisconsin met or exceeded expectations, according to the Department of Public Instruction.
Chippewa Falls schools superintendent Heidi Taylor-Eliopoulos was beaming about the continued improvement of schools across her district, with the district scoring 71.2 out of 100, meeting statewide expectations.
“The report cards are based on a three-year rolling report. There is a significant jump in our high school,” Taylor-Eliopoulos said. “We’ve seen an upward trajectory.”
Chippewa Falls High School had a 12-point improvement in its score from a year ago, she said.
“It was a cause for celebration,” she said. “Our staff has worked hard to re-invent the high school. We know our students are so much more than a test score. But we can’t ignore the test scores, either.”
The DPI reports that 96% of the state’s 421 public school districts met or exceeded expectations.
The report cards are based on a combination of student achievement, school growth, closing gaps in past years’ scores and post-secondary readiness. It factors in attendance rates, third-grade English language arts achievement and eighth-grade math scores.
“This shows we are moving in the right direction,” Taylor-Eliopoulos said. “We’re still not where we want to be, but this feedback tells us we’re on the right track.”
Schools that scored between 63 and 73 "meet expectations," with those 73 to 83 "exceeding expectations."
Altoona was the highest in the area, at 80.2. Altoona school officials were unavailable for comment on Tuesday.
The Eau Claire School District had an overall score of 70.5.
Eau Claire school Superintendent Mary Ann Hardebeck pointed to the improvement in scores at several schools. For instance, Meadowview Elementary grew from 83.1 in the “school growth” category in 2016-17 to 91.7 last year, and 98.2 this year.
“Overall, more than 75 percent of the district’s elementary schools received a score of exceeds expectations or significantly exceeds expectations,” Hardebeck said.
Both North and Memorial High Schools increased their “closing gaps” scores since the 2016-17 school year, she added.
“That’s been a heavy focus of our work, and that’s nice to see it pay off,” Hardebeck said. “In addition, the district scores above the state (average) for the percentage of 9th- and 10th-grade students who meet the proficient or advanced benchmarks on the English language arts and mathematics portion of the ACT (test).”
Eau Claire students lagged behind the state average in the “district growth” category in English language arts and math, the DPI report shows. The state average was 66 out of 100; Eau Claire scored 61.2, the report card states.
Like others, Hardebeck stressed this is just one measure, but it is also invaluable information.
“The power of the data is you also get individual students’ results, which helps us build on their strengths, and also shows us where they need additional information,” Hardebeck said.
Menomonie schools superintendent Joe Zydowsky also was pleased with his district’s score of 71.1.
“This is just one measure of everything we do in our district,” Zydowsky said. “We’re very pleased this report card shows our district meets expectations.”
However, Zydowsky said the district’s high school score got knocked down slightly because of high absences last year, and that is a category he anticipates improvement next year.
Overall, Zydowsky is pleased with the district’s report card.
“It really reinforces the decisions we’ve made, whether it is staffing, programming or budgeting,” Zydowsky said.
Elk Mound school superintendent Eric Wright was pleased his district scored among the highest in the area, at 79.9, exceeding state expectations. He said the district's score is a credit to the community and support they give to the district.
“It’s a credit to our staff, working hard to educate our students each and every day,” Wright said. “We always celebrate the positives, and look at where are our areas of improvement.
