Catholic schools plan fall reopening

Catholic schools in the Diocese of La Crosse are planning to reopen on schedule in the fall, Bishop William Patrick Callahan announced Wednesday.

“Our Catholic schools will be opening for our fall schedule according to our regular schedule and policies, in conjunction with state and local policies as they affect us,” he said.

“The COVID pandemic has hit us all very hard and has almost recreated society and social constructs in some serious new ways,” the bishop said. “We, Catholic school educators, are taking all of this ‘new information’ very seriously and are planning for its impact on our schools and the lives of our children.

“We are all looking to the new academic year as one of challenging growth and direction. Thus, it will require the best from all of us, he said.

